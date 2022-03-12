Left Menu

Russia says it is in constant contact with U.S., ready for arms control talks - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:14 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Russian Federation

Russia is prepared to resume arms control talks with the United States if Washington is, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday, according to RIA news agency. Ryabkov said that Moscow and Washington remain in constant contact, but that the Kremlin sees no signs that Washington is ready to continue a dialogue on Ukraine.

However, Ryabkov said proposals on security guarantees that Russia had sent to the United States and NATO before Russian foeces entered Ukraine last month were no longer valid as the situation had now changed completely.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

