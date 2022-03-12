Caribbean nations unite to save soil

Four Caribbean nations have endorsed the 'Save Soil' initiative of founder of Conscious Planet, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation. The Conscious Planet is a long-term global effort to raise human consciousness in order to inspire responsible human-environmental action. Recognising the responsibility to children and future generations, Conscious Planet aims to raise the consciousness of 3.5 billion humans, turn ecological issues into election issues, and ensure a planet that supports nature and all life. Save Soil is a global movement initiated to address the soil crisis by inspiring people from around the world to stand up for soil health. Through a combination of global media outreach, live events, meetings with government officials, and a 30,000-km motorcycle rally across 24 countries were undertaken. The issue of soil degradation, which could potentially become soil extinction, is a significant threat to the planet. Over 30 years ago when climate change was identified as a threat, it was the small island-States in the Caribbean that were in the forefront of this fight. The United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) predicts that soil extinction could become a reality if soil degradation continues at present rates. Moreover, the FAO estimates that all the world's top-soil may be extinct in 60 years. By 2045, food production may drop by 40% as the population crosses 9.3 billion. Soil extinction could lead to crises worldwide, including food and water shortage, drought and famine, adverse climate change, mass migration and unprecedented rates of species extinction, a press release from Isha Foundation, a non-profit organisation, said here on Saturday. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Browne expressed his pleasure to participate in the Save Soil initiative and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Conscious Planet. He garnered the support of his Caribbean counterparts-- Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit; Prime Minister of St. Lucia Philip J Pierre; and Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Timothy Harris who all spoke about the importance of taking action to regenerate and restore the world's soil with a commitment to institute soil-friendly policies, the release said.

