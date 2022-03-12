Russian attacks continue during latest evacuation attempts, Ukrainian officials say
The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said in separate statements on Saturday Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through "humanitarian corridors." "Humanitarian cargo is moving towards Mariupol, we will inform you how it develops ... The situation is complicated, there is constant shelling," Donetsk governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told local media.
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 15:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
