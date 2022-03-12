Man shot in Marseille after knife attack on police -newspaper
12-03-2022
A man was shot by police on Saturday after a knife attack that injured one officer in the southern French city of Marseille, local newspaper La Provence said.
The newspaper said the motives of the man were not immediately known.
