Chhattisgarh: Three killed in car-truck collision on highway in Korba

Three persons were killed when the car they were travelling in collided with a truck on a highway in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on Bilaspur-Katghora-Ambikapur National Highway near Lamna village, in the limits of Bango police station, in the early hours of the day, said Rajesh Patel, station house officer of Bango police station said.

The victims were travelling to Ambikapur from Raipur, when their four-wheeler collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Two of the victims, Ramesh Kumar Singh (59) and Pankaj Jha (45), were killed on the spot, while Budhinath Jha (35) died on the way to the hospital, the official said.

Singh was a resident of Surajpur district and the Jhas were from Raipur, he said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy, and an offence has been registered under relevant provisions of the IPC, the official added.

