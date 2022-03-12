MP: Two cops suspended for demanding money from hotel manager

A sub-inspector and constable attached to the Lordganj police station here were suspended on Saturday for allegedly demanding money from a hotel manager, a senior official said.

Action was taken against sub-inspector Satyanarayan Kushwaha and constable Vikas Thakur on the basis of a complaint filed by a hotel manager that the duo were illegally demanding money from him, said Superintendent of Police Siddarth Bahuguna.

The city superintendent of police (CSP) of the Bargi area will probe the matter, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)