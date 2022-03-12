Left Menu

Trader shot dead in UP

A 60-year-old jaggery trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Pradeep Agarwal came under fire when he was going to the wholesale market from home on a motorcycle in the morning.

He was rushed to a community health centre, from where he was referred to Meerut. He died on the way to Meerut, the police said.

Police suspected that robbery was the motive behind the killing in the Syana police station area.

Following Agarwal's death, angry traders blocked traffic at the Bugrasi intersection.

Senior officials, including the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), reached the spot, met the victim's family and promised them security and required assistance.

They also assured the traders of solving the case soon.

District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said the trader's son is in California in the US. He also has a daughter.

SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said the businessman was murdered with the intention of robbery. His family members told the police that the businessman had Rs 4 lakh on him.

Seven teams have been formed to nab the assailants, he added.

