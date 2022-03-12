Left Menu

Case of cheating registered against promoters of investment firm

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:15 IST
Case of cheating registered against promoters of investment firm
  • Country:
  • India

The city police has registered a complaint of cheating against three promoters of an investment firm for allegedly duping investors to the tune of Rs 90 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, all women, had floated a firm called Honey Bee Services and collected Rs 90 lakh on promise of high returns, he said.

When they failed to repay the principal as well as promised returns, several investors approached police, the official said. A case under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) was registered against the accused women and probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022