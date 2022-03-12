Left Menu

PM Modi condoles deaths in slum fire in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep condolences at the deaths in a fire tragedy at Gokulpuri in the national capital.

In a tweet, he described the incident as heart-rending while conveying his condolences to the families of victims.

Seven people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

