PM Modi condoles deaths in slum fire in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep condolences at the deaths in a fire tragedy at Gokulpuri in the national capital.

In a tweet, he described the incident as heart-rending while conveying his condolences to the families of victims.

Seven people, including three children, were killed after a fire broke out in shanties in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)