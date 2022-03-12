Left Menu

Over 20 injured as suspended BJD MLA runs car into crowd in Odisha

More than 20 people including police personnel were critically injured after a suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Odisha allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday, said police.

ANI | Khordha (Odisha) | Updated: 12-03-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 16:57 IST
Over 20 injured as suspended BJD MLA runs car into crowd in Odisha
A screengrab from the video of the incident in Odisha.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 20 people including police personnel were critically injured after a suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA from Odisha allegedly rammed his car into a crowd at Banapur block in Khordha district of Odisha on Saturday, said police. The suspended MLA from Chilika, Prashant Jagdev, was reportedly on his way to Banpur in his SUV for election to the post of block chairperson, scheduled to be held today. A huge crowd had gathered outside the Banapur Block Development Office (BDO) when the incident occurred.

Following the incident, the crowd assaulted Jagdev and vandalized his vehicle. Severely injured in the attack, he was then admitted to a hospital in Bhubaneswar and is undergoing treatment. As per preliminary information, 15 BJP workers and one from BJD along with seven cops got injured due to the incident, said police. A probe has been initiated.

"Around 15 BJP workers, a BJD worker, and seven police personnel were injured in the incident. A probe has been initiated into the matter," Balugaon Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) said. Jagdev was suspended from the ruling BJD last year for "anti-party" activities.

After being suspended from BJD in September last year for assaulting a BJP leader near Chilika lake, Jagdev was arrested a month after in connection with the incident. He was later sent to jail after a sessions court rejected his bail petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022