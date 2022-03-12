Left Menu

Tamil Nadu reports zero COVID-19 death for first time in 2 years

Tamil Nadu recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time in the past two years as the state recorded 112 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths on Friday, state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:08 IST
Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishanan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu recorded zero death due to COVID-19 for the first time in the past two years as the state recorded 112 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths on Friday, state's Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said on Saturday. "There were zero COVID-19 deaths in Tamil Nadu on Friday and cases have also decreased gradually. Until the next advice of experts, people should follow the protocols without fail. I appeal people to take vaccines without fail," Radhakrishnan said as he applauded people's cooperation and dedication in following the COVID protocol that led to the fall in the cases.

He also reviewed the COVID vaccination drive in the Omandurar Medical College in Chennai. "To get full victory all should get vaccinated. Vaccination is the only solution for viruses and to improve immunity," he said while appealing to people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Central Government has advised the Tamil Nadu government to provide vaccines and medicines to the Maldives as they need them direly. He further said that China has imposed the lockdown, once again, as the Covid cases have started to increase in Hong Kong and China. (ANI)

