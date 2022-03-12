WB doctor's body write to Natl Med Com demanding punishment for unethical behaviour by two factions

The West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors has written to the National Medical Commission demanding punishment for medicos for their alleged unethical behaviour during the Indian Medical Association's election for its Kolkata chapter earlier this month. The letter was sent to the president of the National Medical Commission's Ethics and Medical Board on March 10 complaining under relevant sections of the professional conduct, etiquette and ethics regulations, 2002 of the Medical Council of India. Joint Conveners of the Platform, Punyabrata Goon and Hiralal Konar signed the letter which blamed two factions of the body for the incident.

It said, “A number of miscreants, unfortunately most of them were doctors and registered with the West Bengal Medical Council, blocked a portion of the busy Lenin Saran Road in the city, hurled abuses and scuffled with each other. They were led by two senior doctors holding crucial positions in the government and the medical council”.

The offenders blatantly violated the provisions of the Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics Regulations, 2002, of the Medical Council of India, and maligned the dignity and honor of the profession, the letter said. ''We strongly condemn these barbarian acts and declare them as the shame of our noble profession. We would request you to take urgent cognisance into this matter and take necessary steps for investigation. We demand stringent and exemplary punishment of the miscreants,'' it concluded. On March 5 two factions of ruling TMC clashed over the election for the presidentship of Kolkata chapter of the IMA. Leaders of the two factions -- Nirmal Majhi, TMC MLA and Shantanu Sen, the party's MP -- have been blaming each other for the feud. Police was deployed at the venue apprehending unrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)