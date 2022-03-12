Made COVID vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that they have made COVID vaccination drive a movement in the state which eventually led to the improved situation regarding the pandemic. "Our Government have made vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu," Subramanian said at a press conference.

"13,36,124 persons are still to get second dose vaccination in Tamil Nadu and we Health Department are in process to collect the list of those yet to get the second dose and send messages to them to get vaccinated," said Subramanian. Showing concern over people's hesitation in getting vaccinated, he remarked, "Although corona numbers have reduced still fear of the virus prevails."

Seeing the latest analytics of no Covid deaths in the state on Friday, he displayed confidence in preparation for any further wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

