Left Menu

Made COVID vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Subramanian

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that they have made COVID vaccination drive a movement in the state which eventually led to the improved situation regarding the pandemic.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:30 IST
Made COVID vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu, says Minister Subramanian
Ministers of Tamil Nadu during a press conference (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that they have made COVID vaccination drive a movement in the state which eventually led to the improved situation regarding the pandemic. "Our Government have made vaccination drive a movement in Tamil Nadu," Subramanian said at a press conference.

"13,36,124 persons are still to get second dose vaccination in Tamil Nadu and we Health Department are in process to collect the list of those yet to get the second dose and send messages to them to get vaccinated," said Subramanian. Showing concern over people's hesitation in getting vaccinated, he remarked, "Although corona numbers have reduced still fear of the virus prevails."

Seeing the latest analytics of no Covid deaths in the state on Friday, he displayed confidence in preparation for any further wave of the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022