Cricket-India bowled out for 252 by Sri Lanka in first innings
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:33 IST
India were bowled out for 252 in the first innings on day one of the day-night test in Bengaluru on Saturday.
Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was India's top scorer and he fell eight runs short of his century when he was stumped, the last wicket to fall in the innings. Lasith Embuldeniya (3-94) and Praveen Jayawickrama (3-81) picked up three wickets each for Sri Lanka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Sri Lanka
- Bengaluru
- Lasith Embuldeniya
- Shreyas Iyer
