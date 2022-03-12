Left Menu

Corps Commander Level talks: India, China agree to maintain security, stability along LAC in Western Sector

India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks, said the Indian Army Spokesperson on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
India and China agreed to maintain the security and stability along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector during the 15th round China-India Corps Commander Level talks, said the Indian Army Spokesperson on Saturday. The meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on March 11, 2022.

The two countries carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12, 2022, for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. They had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the Indian Army Spokesperson said.

Both the countries reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim and agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

India and China have been holding talks on the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. The talks held till now have resulted in the resolution of the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

According to the sources, both sides will now focus to achieve a resolution of balance friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature. (ANI)

