MP: Seizure of explosives rekindles memories of Petlawad blast

Gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a house in Petlawad in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. We have seized 28 gelatin sticks and as many detonators from the house of one Abdul Hamid 51, a resident of Kumar Mohalla on a tip-off, Petlawad Sub-Divisional Officer of Police SDOP Sonu Dabar told PTI.

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:51 IST
Gelatin sticks and detonators were seized from a house in Petlawad in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. Over six years ago, explosives had triggered a massive blast claiming 89 lives and leaving nearly 100 injured in this town, located 45 km away from the Jhabua district headquarter. “We have seized 28 gelatin sticks and as many detonators from the house of one Abdul Hamid (51), a resident of Kumar Mohalla on a tip-off, '' Petlawad Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Sonu Dabar told PTI. We are interrogating the accused to know the source of these explosives and the motive, the police officer said, adding that Hamid has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act.

In September 2015, at least 89 people were killed and nearly 100 injured after mining explosives stored in a building in Petlawad exploded, ripping through a crowded area.

Gelatin sticks and detonators are commonly used for breaking rocks for mining, digging wells and clearing the hilly terrain for laying roads.

