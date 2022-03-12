CJI Ramana lays foundation stone for new building of International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new building of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre at Raidurg in Hyderabad on Saturday. The International Arbitration and Mediation Centre is India's first arbitration centre for alternate dispute resolution.

IAMC Hyderabad was inaugurated by CJI Ramana and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in December last year. Since then it was being operated from a temporary campus at Nanakramguda. On the occasion of the inauguration ceremony, Trustees of the Centre and Judges of Supreme Court Justice L. Nageswara Rao and Justice Hima Kohli were present.

Chief Justice of High Court of Telangana Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh Justice Prashant Kumar Misra, Judges of High Court of Telangana, and Ministers of Government of Telangana also marked their gracious presence for the ceremony. (ANI)

