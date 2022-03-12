Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man shoots, injures woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

A 24-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded by a man, who then shot himself dead on the campus of a government college in Chhattisgarhs Surajpur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 10 am on the campus of a government college in Premnagar town of the district, where the victim was a student, sub-divisional officer of police Pankaj Kumar Soni said.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:54 IST
A 24-year-old woman was shot and critically wounded by a man, who then shot himself dead on the campus of a government college in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place around 10 am on the campus of a government college in Premnagar town of the district, where the victim was a student, sub-divisional officer of police Pankaj Kumar Soni said. According to the police, the accused, Sanjay Bhagat, took the step after the victim Anamika Sahu refused to enter into a relationship with him.

As per preliminary information, Sahu, a student of BSc, was with her classmates, when Bhagat arrived at the campus on a motorcycle, he said.

“Bhagat asked the others accompanying her to leave the place and an argument ensued between the two. He suddenly took out a country-made revolver and fired at her abdomen, following which she fell. Assuming that she was dead, the accused then pointed the gun to his forehead and shot himself,'' Soni said.

Sahu was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was shifted to Ambikapur Medical College in neighbouring Surguja district. In view of her critical condition, she was later referred to the capital Raipur for further treatment, he said.

“It was a one-sided love affair. Bhagat, who hailed from Kedarpur village of the area, had been stalking the woman for a long time and she had rejected his proposals in the past. Apparently in a fit of rage, he shot her,” the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

