Ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh seized in J'khand, one held

A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Jharkhands Latehar district after ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Latehar | Updated: 12-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 18:54 IST
Ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh seized in J'khand, one held
A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district after ganja worth over Rs 10 lakh was seized from his possession, police said on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team on Friday intercepted a mini-truck on National Highway 75 near Rudra Murtiya village under the Chandwa Police Station limits and recovered 795 kgs of ganja from the vehicle, Latehar Superintendent of Police Anjani Anjan said. The contraband was packed in plastic bags and was being smuggled to Uttar Pradesh, the SP said. The accused, a resident of Nardoli village under Kansiram Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested while his two associates managed to escape from the spot, the officer said. The mini-truck was seized and two mobile phones were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

''A case has been registered against the man and further investigation is underway,'' he added.

