PM Modi holds roadshow in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-03-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 19:03 IST
PM Narendra Modi holds a roadshow in Ahmedabad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a roadshow from Raj Bhavan to Sardar Patel stadium in Ahmedabad. People thronged the route of the roadshow to greet the Prime Minister. They welcomed him with flower petals. PM Modi was also seen waving at people during his roadshow which attracted a huge crowd.

This is PM Modi's second roadshow in Gujarat in a span of two days. On Friday, he had held a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport to Kamalam, the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar. PM Modi's two-day visit to his home state kicked off on Friday with a mega roadshow from the airport to the BJP office, Kamalam, followed by a meeting with the party leaders in Ahmedabad.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister in his convocation address to Rashtriya Raksha University underlined the importance of technology for security measures and policing. He called for harnessing technology to nab the tech-savvy criminals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

