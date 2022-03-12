New SP MLA, 14 supporters booked for raising communal frenzy: Police

An FIR has been registered against 15 persons including the newly-elected Samajwadi Party MLA from Domariyaganj, Sayeda Khatoon, after a video of her supporters allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during her victory procession went viral on social media.

The SP MLA has clarified that she was not present at the spot when the incident took place and also demanded a probe into the authenticity of the video.

In the viral video, said to be shot outside her office at the Domariyaganj crossing late on March 10, some people can be heard raising slogans against a particular party and religion while some allege that pro-Pakistan slogans were also raised.

Khatoon, who held a press conference in this regard on Saturday, alleged that upset over her victory, some people wanted to create hatred between Hindus and Muslims in the region.

''People are raising 'Islam zindabad' slogans but no one is raising ‘Pakistan zindabad’ in the video. Some people are out to ignite communal passions in Domariyaganj which would not be allowed by the people here,'' She said, demanding a probe into the authenticity of the video and strict action against all the accused.

She also claimed that she was not present in her office when the crowd had gathered at her office and the video was shot.

Khatoon said she was returning with a police escort from the district headquarters after collecting her victory certificate when it was shot.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sureshchandra Rawat said taking cognizance of the viral video of slogans raised by a group on the night of March 10, a case for spreading religious frenzy has been registered at the Domariaganj police station.

The FIR has been registered for hurting religious sentiments), intent to create enmity between two communities besides apprehension of breach of peace against 15 people including the MLA, he said.

Police have arrested two persons and are looking for the other accused.

“Whether the slogans of 'Pakistan zindabad' were raised or not is a matter of investigation. Nothing is clear from the video and the investigations in the matter are taking place at a high level. If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken against them,” the ASP said.

Regarding the claims of the MLA that she was not present, the ASP said if it is found true, further action will be taken accordingly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)