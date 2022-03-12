CRPF personnel on leave shot dead by terrorists in J&K
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Terrorists shot dead a CRPF personnel in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
''At about 7:35 pm, terrorists fired upon a CRPF personnel, Mukthar Ahmad, at his home in Check Chotipora area of Shopian in south Kashmir,'' a police official said.
He said Ahmad was referred to the district hospital in Shopian where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The CRPF personnel was on leave, the official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Mukthar Ahmad
- Ahmad
- Check Chotipora
- Kashmir
- south Kashmir
- Shopian
- CRPF
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J-K: Authorities at Dachigam National Park arrange food for endangered Kashmiri Stag following snowfall
TCS partners with University of Kashmir to launch education, skilling, and entrepreneurship programmes
TCS partners with University of Kashmir to improve employability skills of students
PAGD appeals to govt to restore special status of Jammu and Kashmir
Kashmir Police, CRPF officers review security arrangements ahead of Amarnath Yatra