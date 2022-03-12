Ranchi admn sets up committee to check illegal mining

The Ranchi district administration on Saturday formed a seven-member monitoring committee to check illegal mining. Ranchi deputy commissioner (DC) Chhavi Ranjan said the body will comprise two sub-divisional officers, four deputy superintendents of police and a mining officer.

“The committee will monitor and check illegal mining in the entire district,” he said.

The committee was formed during a meeting of district level mining task force at the district headquarters.

Speaking to media persons, Ranjan said, “All officials have been directed to keep a strict vigil on illegal mining of minor or major minerals. Illegal mining cannot be allowed.'' Apart from four check posts each at Khalari and Bundu in Ranchi district, new check posts will be identified for the purpose. “Magistrates and police forces will be deputed 24x7 at these check posts,” he said.

District mining officer Sanjeev Kumar told PTI, mining of mainly three minerals such as stone, sand and coal takes place in Ranchi district. There are also limited number of limestone mines. On sand mining, he said that mining of the mineral is an offence, as no sand ghat has been auctioned in the district so far.

He added that the mining department had sought a list of old mines in the district where sand operation could be undertaken. “We have forwarded a list of 173 blocks of such mines to the department,” the officer said. The issue of illegal sand mining recently created uproar in Jharkhand assembly where the opposition criticised the JMM-led government for allegedly allowing illegal sand mining, saying it was causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. The government, in its reply, had said that the selection of MDOs (mine developer and operators) is under process for 586 sand ghats, which will be completed within 15 days.

