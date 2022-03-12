Left Menu

Kremlin says crisis talks with Ukraine have continued by video link - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:57 IST
Kremlin says crisis talks with Ukraine have continued by video link - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Crisis talks between Moscow and Kyiv over the conflict in Ukraine, which had been conducted in person in Belarus, have continued via a video link, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday, according to the RIA news agency.

Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin had briefed French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a call on Saturday about the negotiations held in video format in recent days.

He said Vladimir Medinsky, who headed Russia's delegation at the in-person talks, would continue to lead the negotiations on Russia's behalf.

