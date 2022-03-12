Left Menu

38 racketeers doubling as loan recovery agents arrested: Police

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 12-03-2022 20:57 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:57 IST
38 racketeers doubling as loan recovery agents arrested: Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram police has arrested 38 people, including nine women, allegedly doubling as loan recovery agents without lenders’ permission and blackmailing and extorting money from defaulters in paying credits taken through some Chinese and other lending apps.

Police also raided a call centre run by them at a commercial complex in Udyog Vihar - Phase 1 here and seized 27 laptops and 44 mobiles used to run the racket.

A sum of Rs 1.70 lakh too was seized as the crime proceed, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said, adding an FIR in this connection has been registered at the Cybercrime police station.

The arrested accused included two owners of the fake call centre, Delhi resident Shantanu Kaushik and Jhajjar resident Abhinav, he said.

The ACP said the accused first used to collect information about the people having taken loans through Chinese and other lending apps like “TX, PF, Karta Loan, Speed Loan, Super Wallet, One Loan, Rupee Loan, Rupee Bus, Handy Loan, CashPe, Loan Home, Cashbean Loan, Small Loan, Easy Credit, More Cash, Hi Rupee etc”.

They would then find out the defaulters among them and their phone numbers and by hacking their phones, they would access their contact lists, ACP Sangwan said.

The ACP added that they would then contact the alleged defaulters and ask for money from them while threatening them to share the information about non-payment of loans by them to their friends and acquaintances if they do not cough up the money.

Besides spreading this information to friends and acquaintances of the alleged loan defaulters, they would also send them their morphed pictures to extort money from the alleged defaulters, the ACP added.

The case is further being investigated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022