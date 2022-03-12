Left Menu

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 20:57 IST
Student, fighting against Russian forces, willing to return from Ukraine: Family sources
R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after a war broke out last month. Image Credit: ANI
A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student, who joined the Ukrainian paramilitary force as a volunteer, has expressed his willingness to return home to Coimbatore, according to family sources.

R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after a war broke out last month.

The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war.

His parents came to know only after central intelligence officials met them and sought the details of Sainikhesh some days ago.

The sources said the youth's father Ravichandran had spoken to his son three days ago, during which he had expressed his willingness to return home.

Since Indian officials are closely following the matter, Ravichandran was expecting his son to rejoin them soon, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

