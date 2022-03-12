Student, fighting against Russian forces, willing to return from Ukraine: Family sources
- Country:
- India
A 21-year-old aerospace engineering student, who joined the Ukrainian paramilitary force as a volunteer, has expressed his willingness to return home to Coimbatore, according to family sources.
R Sainikhesh joined the Georgian National Legion last month and was fighting against Russian troops after a war broke out last month.
The Georgian National Legion is a paramilitary unit formed by mostly ethnic Georgian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine in the ongoing war.
His parents came to know only after central intelligence officials met them and sought the details of Sainikhesh some days ago.
The sources said the youth's father Ravichandran had spoken to his son three days ago, during which he had expressed his willingness to return home.
Since Indian officials are closely following the matter, Ravichandran was expecting his son to rejoin them soon, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facebook, Twitter highlight security steps for users in Ukraine
World Bank preparing ways to support Ukraine as fallout assessed
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's president stays put as Russian invaders advance
Ukraine basketballers get standing ovation in Spain after emotional loss
Japan imposes new sanctions on Russia over military operation in Ukraine