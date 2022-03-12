Left Menu

Man burnt alive for killing minor boy in Assam

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:05 IST
Man burnt alive for killing minor boy in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

A purportedly mentally ill person was burnt alive allegedly by tea garden workers in Assam's Dibrugarh district after he killed a five-year-old boy on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Dholajan Tea Estate.

The boy was playing with others in the compound of Sunit Tanti who was, according to locals, mentally unstable. ''Suddenly, Tanti got angry and killed the boy, Ujjal Mura, by slitting his throat,'' Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

After learning the incident, local people caught hold of Tanti and burnt him alive, another police officer said.

Mishra said that the police started investigations into the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

''The situation is under control,'' the SP said.

No arrests have been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022