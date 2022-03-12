Man burnt alive for killing minor boy in Assam

A purportedly mentally ill person was burnt alive allegedly by tea garden workers in Assam's Dibrugarh district after he killed a five-year-old boy on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened at Dholajan Tea Estate.

The boy was playing with others in the compound of Sunit Tanti who was, according to locals, mentally unstable. ''Suddenly, Tanti got angry and killed the boy, Ujjal Mura, by slitting his throat,'' Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra said.

After learning the incident, local people caught hold of Tanti and burnt him alive, another police officer said.

Mishra said that the police started investigations into the incident and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

''The situation is under control,'' the SP said.

No arrests have been made so far.

