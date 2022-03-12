Left Menu

Live updates: Zelenskyy says 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers killed

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:20 IST
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says about 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in fighting since the start of the Russian invasion.

Speaking at a news conference Saturday, Zelenskyy said it would take Russia to carpet-bomb the Ukrainian capital and kill its residents to take the city.

He added that “if that is their goal, let them come.'' Zelenskyy said that “if they carry out carpet bombings and wipe off the historic memory of the entire region, the history of Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, they could enter Kyiv.”

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

