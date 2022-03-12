Left Menu

One killed, another injured after being hit by BMW in Delhi

A man was killed and another injured after they were allegedly hit by a car near Lal Bahadur Shastri LBS Hospital in east Delhis Kalyanpuri, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Rahul 36. The injured was also identified as Rahul 37.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:24 IST
One killed, another injured after being hit by BMW in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and another injured after they were allegedly hit by a car near Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Rahul (36). The injured was also identified as Rahul (37). Both of them are residents of Khichripur, they said.

At 2.46 am on Friday, a BMW hit two persons near gate number 2 of LBS Hospital. They were taken to LBS Hospital, where one of them was declared brought dead. The other is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

Police found that the car was registered in the name of one Ashwani Lal. A case has been registered at Kalyanpuri police station and the accused arrested, she said.

Lal (21), a resident of Kalyanpuri, is presently living with his brother in Indirapuram in Uttar Pradesh. He works with a private company, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022