Left Menu

Delhi Police saves student's life after tweet alerts suicide bid

Delhi Police came to the rescue of a student, who was attempting suicide in the Yamuna, with a help of a tweet he published just before the act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:26 IST
Delhi Police saves student's life after tweet alerts suicide bid
Diver rescuing Monish from Yamuna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police came to the rescue of a student, who was attempting suicide in the Yamuna, with a help of a tweet he published just before the act. Hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan, Monish Dixit, a student of National Law University Bangalore, arrived in the national capital on February 28 without intimidating his friends or family. After a few days, he received his college results in which he had failed in one semester. Tweeting in despair, Monish put out the word that he is attempting suicide.

A friend of his acted swiftly and informed the Central Delhi Police. Upon tracing the location, Monish's was located near Signature Bridge. Timarpur Police Station was then pulled into the action and police personnel reached the spot.

After Monish spotted the police, he jumped into the river but with the help of divers, he was pulled out. The police said that he is currently admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022