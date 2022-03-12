Left Menu

Former IPS officer, cyber expert held for cheating Pune police probing cryptocurrency fraud cases

A former IPS officer and a cyber expert roped in to assist the Pune Police in cracking cryptocurrency fraud cases were arrested for allegedly cheating the investigators by fraudulently transferring money to the tune of crores from digital wallets to their accounts, an official said on Saturday.The accused are identified as former Indian Police Service officer Ravindra Patil and cyber expert Pankaj Ghode.Cyber Police said that Patil and Ghode were roped in by the police investigating two cryptocurrency cases registered in 2018.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:30 IST
Former IPS officer, cyber expert held for cheating Pune police probing cryptocurrency fraud cases
  • Country:
  • India

A former IPS officer and a cyber expert roped in to assist the Pune Police in cracking cryptocurrency fraud cases were arrested for allegedly cheating the investigators by fraudulently transferring money to the tune of crores from digital wallets to their accounts, an official said on Saturday.

The accused are identified as former Indian Police Service officer Ravindra Patil and cyber expert Pankaj Ghode.

Cyber Police said that Patil and Ghode were roped in by the police investigating two cryptocurrency cases registered in 2018. “Ravindra Patil started working as a cyber expert after taking voluntary retirement from Indian Police Service. Two cases related to cryptocurrency fraud were registered with Dattawadi and Nigadi police. Police had arrested 17 accused in these cases,'' said ACP, Cyber and Economic Offences Wing, Vijay Palsule. Patil and Ghode were roped in as digital currency is a technical issue. A police official said that Patil allegedly transferred some of the cryptocurrencies in his account and Ghode provided screenshots of the accounts to police by manipulating the figures.

“The role of the duo was exposed during the investigation by senior officials. Patil and Ghode used data provided by the police for technical analysis for their benefit. As per the preliminary investigation, Ghode manipulated the screenshots ostensibly showing less amount in crypto wallets and submitted them to police,'' Palsule said. Patil also transferred some cryptocurrencies from the account of the accused to his account, Palsule said. A court has remanded them in police custody for seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022