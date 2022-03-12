Maha: Naxal injured in encounter in Gondia district

A naxal was injured in a gunfight between police and the rebels in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Saturday morning, an official said.

A group of eight to ten naxals opened fire on a team of police's C-60 commandos during patrolling in the forest near Singandoh in Deori tehsil around 11.30 am, said inspector Dinesh Tayade.

As the police team retaliated, a naxal identified as Neelkanth Madavi (52), resident of Kesaldabri in Korchi tehsil of Gadchiroli district, sustained a bullet injury and was captured. Other rebels managed to escape, the police official said.

The injured man was airlifted to Nagpur for medical treatment, he added.

Police also recovered two rifles form the site, inspector Tayade said.

