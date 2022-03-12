Left Menu

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows in Hoshiarpur

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the state Director General of Police to thoroughly probe the incident of killing of cows near Cholang railway crossing in Hoshiarpur district and book those accused.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed the state Director General of Police to thoroughly probe the incident of killing of cows near Cholang railway crossing in Hoshiarpur district and book those accused. As per an official statement, Mann, while giving direction to the DGP said that bad elements should refrain from such inhuman acts as law and order would be maintained at all cost. He said that none would be allowed to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the state by perpetrating such crimes.

Mann also asked the DGP that strict action should also be ensured against those found indulged in beheading of cows as a deterrent for others indulged in such dastardly acts. However, Mann said exemplary punishment should be given to the perpetrators of this unpardonable and extremely shocking incident that should be condemned by one and all in the strictest possible words. He also appealed to the people to exercise restraint in this situation in the larger public interest as the State Police had already been directed to bring the culprits to the book soon.

Meanwhile, the Hoshiarpur police has registered an FIR in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

