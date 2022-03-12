Left Menu

Kerala: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker succumbs to stab injuries, six held

A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries and as many as six accused have been arrested in the case, the police informed on Saturday.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:53 IST
Kerala: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker succumbs to stab injuries, six held
Image Credit: ANI
A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) worker who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries and as many as six accused have been arrested in the case, the police informed on Saturday. Speaking to the media, Superintendent of Police (SP) R Viswanadh said "A Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker, who was stabbed during a clash at a temple festival on March 2 succumbed to his injuries."

"We had registered the First Information Report (FIR) on March 3. In our investigation so far we cannot say that there is a political connection," he said. Viswanadh added that out of seven accused six have been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

