Left Menu

Woman lawyer shot at over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad

Ramit and Niyati have been arrested, Agarwal said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 12-03-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 21:55 IST
Woman lawyer shot at over monetary dispute in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A woman lawyer was shot at in the head over a monetary dispute by a man here, police said on Saturday. The man later shot himself to escape from arrest and show it an incident of cross firing, they said.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the case.

According to a complaint, Shweta Sehgal's family had lent Rs 24 lakh to Namit Jain and his brother Ramit, which they denied, saying they had taken only Rs 5 lakh.

Superintendent of Police (City-I) Nipun Agarwal said on Friday, Shweta was called by them and when she reached their shop in Nai Basti with her relatives, an argument took place, resulting in a scuffle and the firing.

Sehgal was admitted to a hospital, where she is said to be in a critical condition.

Namit shot himself in the right hand to escape arrest. The FIR was lodged against Ramit Jain, Namit Jain and Niyati Jain. Ramit and Niyati have been arrested, Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022