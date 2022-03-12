Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

FIGHTING AND EVACUATION EFFORTS * Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. * The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:01 IST
As fighting raged northwest of Kyiv and other cities were encircled, Ukrainian officials said heavy shelling and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations. FIGHTING AND EVACUATION EFFORTS * Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Earlier, he said Russia was sending new forces to Ukraine after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades. * The governors of two Ukrainian regions, Kyiv and Donetsk, said Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors. * The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol were desperate, adding "there are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city". DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Russian President Vladimir Putin did not show a willingness to end the war during a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a French presidency official said. Scholz and Macron urged an immediate ceasefire during the call, a German government spokesperson said. * The Kremlin said that Putin had told Macron and Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine * Ukraine voiced hope for positive results from Israel's bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow's demands.

ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * Most Ukrainian businesses have stopped operating since the invasion, President Zelenskiy said. His economic adviser previously estimated that the invasion had already caused more than $100 billion of damage. * Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilisers given the invasion, the agriculture ministry said. * Italian police have seized a superyacht owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said, a few days after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list. QUOTES * "I can't speak without tears, I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry for my country and nobody could expect this ... They're bombing Kharkiv, they're bombing Mykolayiv, it's only 120 km from Odessa and it's painful inside," a refugee from Odessa, Elena Pugachova, said after arriving in Romania. (Compiled by Frances Kerry)

