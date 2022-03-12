Left Menu

CRPF personnel shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Shopian

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was shot dead, who was on leave at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Saturday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:10 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The security forces cordoned off the area. "Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

