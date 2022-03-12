CRPF personnel shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Shopian

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was shot dead, who was on leave at Chotipora village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, said the police on Saturday. Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi, a resident of Shopian, succumbed to his injuries while on his way to the hospital.

The security forces cordoned off the area. "Terrorists fired upon one CRPF personnel namely Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi R/o Shopian. He succumbed to his injuries and attained #martyrdom while on his way to the hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

