Left Menu

Kerala infant drowning case: Child's father held, grandmother in custody

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:13 IST
Kerala infant drowning case: Child's father held, grandmother in custody
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police on Saturday arrested the father and took into custody the grandmother of the infant, who died a few days ago after the woman's young lover allegedly confessed to having murdered the child.

Poonthura police took into custody the grandmother Sipsy from the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram and handed her over to the Ernakulam police.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested the father, Sajeev Shaji. The duo has been charged under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

On Wednesday, police had arrested John Binoy Dcruz (27), lover of grandmother Sipsy, in connection with the incident.

The woman had gone to the hotel with her two grandchildren -- the deceased infant girl and her five-year-old brother -- and her lover, police had said.

On the day of the incident, the grandmother and Dcruz had claimed the infant choked while having milk.

The officials had said Dcruz was allowed to leave after his initial questioning and on reaching his home at Palluruthy here, he had confessed to his mother about what he had done.

Subsequently, the mother informed the Palluruthy police station and officers from there arrested the accused.

During questioning, Dcruz admitted that he forcibly drowned the baby.

The infant's father was undergoing treatment at some hospital, his wife was abroad for work for three months, police had said and added that as a result the two children were left with their paternal grandmother.

Meanwhile, the kids' mother, who returned to India on being informed that the infant was not well, had told the media that she came to know of her baby girl's death only after arriving here.

She had also said that her mother-in-law was involved in various criminal cases which she learnt only after the wedding -- which was a love marriage.

The police came to know of the incident after the hospital where the baby was taken, informed it.

The baby died before reaching the hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds research

Watershed size plays major role in filtering pollutants in river, finds rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022