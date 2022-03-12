Maha: Man buries alive his toddler daughter, held

A 27-year-old man allegedly killed one of his three daughters, a one-year-old, by burying her alive in a pit in an agricultural field in Washim district of Maharashtra following fight with his wife, police said on Saturday. The accused Suresh Ghughe was arrested on Saturday, a day after the incident in Wadi-Wakad village in Risod tehsil. The accused Ghughe used to beat his wife Kaveri as the couple has three daughters, the youngest being one-year-old, said Washim superintendent of police Bachchan Singh. He said the accused used to beat his wife suspecting her character. The couple lives in a field near the village. ''On Friday evening, the accused attacked his wife with a belt and tried to strangle her. She, however, ran away to her relatives. Enraged, Ghughe took his daughter to the field, dig a pit and buried her alive. When his wife came back, she raised an alarm,'' Singh said. A case of murder and attempt to murder was registered against the accused Ghughe for burying his daughter and attacking his wife. “This is a very heinous crime. Not only the accused man has killed his toddler daughter girl but also tried to murder his wife. He has been arrested by Risod police,'' the SP added.

