Karnataka CM launches 'Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep' programme

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the 'Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep' programme on Saturday. "It was a pity that people were made to run from pillar to post to get basic documents like caste certificates and RTC. Revenue minister R Ashok has formulated this novel programme to end the plight of the poor," stated chief minister Bommai.

He criticized the Congress party's self-aggrandizement. "A government can earn the trust of the people it reaches out to the people in time of need and takes its services to the doors of the people. Congress leaders have been talking big about the welfare of the poor, Dalits and the backward communities for the last 75 years since Independence," said Karnataka chief minister. Bommai said that Congress used the poor as a vote bank. "They indulged in self-aggrandisement in the name of the poor. If they had walked the talk we would not have faced this situation of coming up with this programme of delivering Revenue documents at your doorstep," Bommai said.

Bommai also praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."The most significant work done by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is that he has created an awareness among the people about their rights. Modi is the only Prime Minister who set up all the systems to educate the people about their rights and get them. Earlier too governments promised to eradicate poverty," stated the chief minister. "They had the slogan Garibi Hatao. But why did not make it a reality?. They used power only for politicking. Their objective was power centric. But we will deliver our services to the doors of the common man and get their blessings to serve them. The Revenue Department is delivering various documents to 5 crore people at their doorsteps. Why the previous governments did not do it?" Bommai asked the Congress party.

Bommai called BJP as common man's government."This is a common man's government. The Raitha Shakthi programme announced in the recent budget offers Rs 1050 for farmers with land holdings up to 5 acres as an aid to purchase diesel and hire farm equipment. A grant of Rs 600 cr has been provided for the programme in the budget. Another Rs 300 cr has been provided to reintroduce the Yashasvini programme. Interest-free loans would be provided for 33 lakh farmers. The government is helping the farmers in branding their products and exporting them. Subsidy for horticulture crops has been extended", Bommai said. The Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep' programme was organised by the Revenue Department at Gungirlahalli in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)