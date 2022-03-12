Delhi fire: Kejriwal announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin of adult deceased, Rs 5L for minors

After seven people were killed in a slum fire in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of adult deceased persons, Rs 5 lakh in case of minor deceased and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted.

The chief minister made the announcement during a visit to the spot.

Many people were injured in the fire that broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

Kejriwal took stock of the situation and interacted with the affected people, before announcing the compensation.

''I am your son, your brother and I will support you no matter what. Delhi government will provide financial assistance to every victim. We can't make up for your agony but will provide financial assistance to every family who has lost a loved one. Underprivileged families face lots of difficulties in setting up a jhuggi. It is very painful to see someone die in such circumstances,'' he said.

He announced that the government will give Rs 10 lakh to families of adult deceased persons, Rs 5 lakh in case of deceased children and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were gutted in the fire.

He said he had issued orders for swift release of the compensation.

''I will try to release this (compensation) very soon, in one-two days, so that you get the money soon,'' Kejriwal said.

During the chief minister's visit, crowds raised the slogan of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and also those in favour of the Delhi government.

The chief minister stood atop a vehicle to address the crowd and announce the compensation.

''I learnt about the fire incident. Due to the fire, many jhuggis here have been destroyed and seven people have also lost their lives unfortunately. I offer my deepest condolences to all the victims' families. I am very sad that the homes of so many people got burnt,'' he added.

He later took to Twitter and called the incident unfortunate.

''The fire mishap that took place at Gokulpuri is very unfortunate. I reached the spot and met the victims, lots of lives and homes have been lost today. The Delhi Government will give Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased, Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased children and Rs 25,000 to those whose houses have been burnt,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Three children and a pregnant woman were among the seven killed in the massive blaze, with preliminary probe suggesting that the fire could have started from a burning cigarette butt or a bidi.

