Modern cocoon market to come up in Karnataka's Sidlaghatta

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Sidlaghatta along with Kalaburagi and Haveri to be included in the project to build modern cocoon markets.

ANI | Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 22:56 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said Sidlaghatta along with Kalaburagi and Haveri to be included in the project to build modern cocoon markets. Bommai mentioned the incentives for increasing production."Rs 10,000 incentive would be paid to increase the production of Bivoltine cocoons. A grant for the Ettinahole project has been raised to Rs 3000 crore in the budget to bring water to Chikkaballapur district."

The Karnataka CM stated that the parched lands of the region would be draped in green by bringing water from the Ettinahole project. Bommai assured that strict actions would be taken against the land mafia.

"The land mafia which is harassing the people would be crushed mercilessly," said the Chief Minister. Reiterating his government's commitment to dairy farming to increase farmers' income, Bommai said a special programme for dairy farmers has been formulated.

"An exclusive 'Ksheera Samridhi Bank' for dairy farmers would be established. I have allocated Rs 100 crore for the purpose," he said. The Chief Minister was addressing the 'Revenue Documents at Your Doorstep' programme. The event organised by the Revenue department aims at ending the hustle of the general public for revenue documents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

