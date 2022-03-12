India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crosses 180 crore landmark

With the administration of more than 17 lakh vaccine doses, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 180 crore landmark milestone on Saturday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the provisional report of covid vaccination doses coverage till 7 pm on Saturday, more than 2.12 crore (2,12,29,004) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (HCWs, FLWs and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered.

The Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the nation on achieving this historic landmark milestone of 180 crore landmark. "Powered by the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari, the world's largest vaccination drive is touching new heights under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership. Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine" tweeted Dr Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,614 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.44 per cent, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)