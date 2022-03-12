Ugandan woman found carrying heroin capsules in abdomen arrested: Official

A 28-year-old Ugandan woman was arrested here on Saturday after six capsules containing 67 grams of heroin were medically extracted from her abdomen, an official said.

The woman reached here from Sharjah on March 5 and was detained by Customs officials on suspicion of carrying contraband capsules in her stomach, he said, adding she was then admitted to SMS Hospital here on permission from a special court adjudicating the NDPS cases.

At the hospital, she was thoroughly examined and the doctors there made a medical intervention to extract the capsules from her abdomen, the officials said.

The capsules contained 67 gms of heroin with a market value of Rs 46.90 lakh, he said, adding she was arrested subsequently.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)