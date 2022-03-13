Left Menu

Kerala infant drowning case: Child's father held, grandmother in custody

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:20 IST
Kerala infant drowning case: Child's father held, grandmother in custody
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested the father and took into custody the grandmother of the infant, who died a few days ago after the woman's young lover allegedly confessed to having murdered the child.

Poonthura police took into custody the grandmother, Sipsy, from the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram and handed her over to the Ernakulam police.

Meanwhile, police said they have arrested the father, Sajeev Shaji. The duo has been charged under various provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Police said the father was arrested under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act which deals with the punishment for cruelty to a child. The section deals with punishment to whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over, a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or willfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering.

On Wednesday, police had arrested John Binoy D'cruz (27), Sipsy's lover, in connection with the incident.

The woman had gone to a hotel with her two grandchildren -- the deceased infant girl and her five-year-old brother -- and her lover, police had said.

On the day of the incident, the grandmother and D'cruz had claimed the infant choked while having milk.

The officials had said D'cruz was allowed to leave after his initial questioning and on reaching his home at Palluruthy here, he had confessed to his mother about what he had done.

Subsequently, the mother informed the Palluruthy police station and officers from there arrested the accused.

During questioning, D'cruz admitted that he forcibly drowned the baby.

The infant's father was undergoing treatment at some hospital, his wife was abroad for work for three months, police had said and added that as a result the two children were left with their paternal grandmother.

Meanwhile, the child's mother, who returned to India on being informed that the infant was not well, had told the media that she came to know of her baby girl's death only after arriving here.

She had also said that her mother-in-law was involved in various criminal cases which she learnt only after the wedding -- which was a love marriage.

The police came to know of the incident after the hospital where the baby was taken, informed it.

The baby died before reaching the hospital, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
2
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022