Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing seven civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee fighting near the capital Kyiv, and France said Russian President Putin had shown he was not ready to make peace.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2022 00:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 00:24 IST
Ukraine accused Russian forces of killing seven civilians in an attack on women and children trying to flee fighting near the capital Kyiv, and France said Russian President Putin had shown he was not ready to make peace. FIGHTING AND EVACUATION EFFORTS * Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of the Russian invasion, President Zelenskiy said. He also said Russia was sending new forces after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades. * The governors of Kyiv and Donetsk regions said Russian attacks were continuing in areas where Ukraine was trying to evacuate people and bring aid through humanitarian corridors. * A U.N. agency said people trapped in the besieged southern city of Mariupol were desperate, adding "there are reports of looting and violent confrontations among civilians over what little basic supplies remain in the city". * U.S. President Biden authorized an additional $200 million in weapons and other assistance for Ukraine, the White House said. DIPLOMACY * Putin did not show a willingness to end the war during a call with French President Macron and German Chancellor Scholz, a French presidency official said. Scholz and Macron urged an immediate ceasefire during the call, a German government spokesperson said. * The Kremlin said Putin told Macron and Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. * Ukraine's foreign minister said his government was willing to negotiate to end the war but would not surrender or accept ultimatums. * Ukraine voiced hope for positive results from Israel's bid to broker peace with Russia, denying a media report that suggested Israeli Prime Minister Bennett had tried to nudge Kyiv into caving to Moscow's demands.

ECONOMY AND SANCTIONS * Most Ukrainian businesses have stopped operating since the invasion, Zelenskiy said. * Ukraine, a major global producer of agricultural products, has banned exports of fertilisers. * Italian police seized a superyacht owned by Russian businessman Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, the prime minister's office said, a few days after he was targeted for EU sanctions. QUOTES * "I can't speak without tears, I'm sorry, but I'm really sorry for my country and nobody could expect this ... They're bombing Kharkiv, they're bombing Mykolayiv, it's only 120 km from Odessa and it's painful inside," a refugee from Odessa, Elena Pugachova, said after arriving in Romania. (Compiled by Frances Kerry and Grant McCool)

