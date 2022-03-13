Ukraine says people who died in Russia attack on convoy were not in agreed evacuation corridor

The seven women and children who Ukraine says died when Russian forces attacked a convoy escaping a village in the Kyiv region on Saturday were not as previously stated in an agreed evacuation corridor, the defence ministry said.

Ukraine's intelligence service initially said those who died outside Peremoha had been in a "green corridor" agreed with Russia. A defence ministry statement later said people had in fact tried to escape by themselves, "so they began evacuating without the 'green corridor' agreed by the parties".

