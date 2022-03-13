Multiple rockets fall in Erbil, northern Iraq -state media

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on Sunday, the state news agency said quoting Erbil's governor. "No victims or casualties after Erbil blasts," Saman Barzanji, health minister in Iraq's Kurdistan Province, was cited as saying by state television.

Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Twitter: "Erbil is under fire... as if Kurds were not Iraqis".

