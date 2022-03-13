Left Menu

No U.S. military casualties after attack in Erbil, Iraq -U.S. official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2022 05:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 05:22 IST
No U.S. military casualties after attack in Erbil, Iraq -U.S. official
  • Country:
  • United States

There were no U.S. military casualties following an attack in Erbil, capital of the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq, a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, Iraq's state news agency said quoting Erbil's governor.

Saman Barzanji, health minister in Iraq's Kurdistan Province, was cited by state television as saying there were no casualties from the blasts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy tool as Biden spending plans stall; U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine and more

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. COVID local aid emerges as key social policy ...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; Tennis-Murray beats Daniel for 700th career win and more

Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: Spurs' Gregg Popovich breaks wins record; ...

 Global
3
New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

New study sheds light on how blood clots are formed during wound healing

 Ireland
4
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022