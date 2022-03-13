Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Texas judge blocks probes of transgender kids' parents statewide

A Texas judge on Friday temporarily blocked the state from investigating parents who provide their transgender children with gender-transitioning medical treatments that Governor Greg Abbott calls "child abuse." District Court Judge Amy Clark Meachum imposed a statewide temporary injunction on investigations that Abbott ordered the Department of Family Protective Services (DFPS) to carry out, saying the probes endangered children and their families.

Trump cannot sue rape accuser to stop her defamation case, U.S. judge rules

Donald Trump cannot sue E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s, on the grounds that her defamation lawsuit against him violated a New York state law intended to protect free speech, a federal judge ruled on Friday. U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan accused the former U.S. president of "bad faith" by needlessly delaying the former Elle magazine columnist's lawsuit, which began in November 2019 and could have "long ago" been decided.

U.S. continues to exempt unaccompanied migrant children from border expulsion policy

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said unaccompanied migrant children will continue to not be expelled from the United States under a border policy put in place by former President Donald Trump, in a bid to counter a court challenge to the current practice. "The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) director is terminating with respect to unaccompanied noncitizen children an Order under Title 42 suspending the right to introduce certain persons into the United States", the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said early on Saturday.

Alec Baldwin says his contract protects him from liability in 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin said in a legal filing on Friday that his "Rust" movie contract protects him from financial liability in the fatal shooting of the film's cinematographer. Baldwin has been named as a defendant in several civil lawsuits including one from the husband of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed in October when a gun the actor was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet.

U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department on Friday said that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including those who go to participate in the conflict, face a very real risk of capture or death as it warned that Washington would not be able to facilitate evacuation. "They may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

A Texas jury declines to indict former Texans quarterback -prosecutor's office

A Texas grand jury on Friday declined to indict former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, a Houston prosecutor said in a statement. “After a Harris County grand jury was presented all the evidence and had the opportunity to hear from all witnesses, grand jurors declined to indict Deshaun Watson," said Dane Schiller, a spokesman for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Two killed when vehicle crashes into Washington, D.C. restaurant patio

Two people were killed and at least nine others injured on Friday when a sport utility vehicle driven by an older man careened into the outdoor seating area of a Washington, D.C., restaurant, in what police said appeared to be an accident. Firefighters and police responded at 12:15 p.m. local time to the Parthenon Restaurant in the district's Chevy Chase neighborhood where the gray SUV had gone off the road and into a patio area of the eatery, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson said.

Two people stabbed in New York City's Museum of Modern Art

Two people were stabbed on Saturday inside the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in midtown Manhattan and were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a city police spokesperson said. No official details on the late-afternoon incident were immediately available, and the police officer taking media queries by telephone told Reuters it remained uncertain whether any suspects had been identified or detained.

Disney to pause Florida political donations over law limiting LGBTQ discussion

Walt Disney Co is pausing all political donations in Florida after an employee outcry over legislation that would limit discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said in a memo to staff on Friday. The latest announcement comes a day after the Hollywood Reporter published a letter by LGBTQ+ employees and their allies within Disney TV Animation criticizing Chapek as "tone-deaf" for his initial messaging on the bill.

Texas top court deals blow to clinics seeking to block abortion law

Texas's high court on Friday effectively ended a challenge by clinics to a state law that banned most abortions in Texas by ruling that state officials including those tasked with doctor licensing have no role in enforcing the law. The Texas Supreme Court ruled that only private citizens, not state officials, can enforce the law known as SB8 by suing anyone who performs or assists a woman in obtaining an abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy.

